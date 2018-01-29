Between 18,000 and 20,000 Green Tickets Were Sold Yesterday
Yesterday (January 28th), between 18,000 and 20,000 green tickets were sold as a measure against air pollution in Sofia, Metropolitan Deputy Mayor of Transport Evgeni Krussev reported on bTV.
Krusev added that 100,000 green tickets have been printed.
According to him, however, the increase of passengers in public transport will be undeniable.
The decision to introduce a green ticket yesterday was taken on the basis of the relevant analyzes of the previous days and the forecast for the next days, the deputy mayor said.
