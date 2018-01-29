Bulgaria to Introduce a New System For Tracking Missing Children Through Facebook

Bulgaria is one of the first countries in the region to introduce a new system for tracking missing children through Facebook.

It is called "AMBER Alert".

The system is related to the social networking application and enables law enforcement to send a message containing a recent photo and information about the wanted child to all Facebook users within a radius of 200 km from the location of extinction.

With more than 2 billion users, this tool is extremely powerful when it comes to searching for missing children who are at risk for their lives and health.

