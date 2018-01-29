Schools in Sofia Are Closed From Today due to the Announced Flu Epidemic

A holiday begins for students in Sofia today due to the announced flu epidemic. They will return to school again on February 7th.

Until Wednesday, the schools in Haskovo and Yambol have been closed, and from today - in Sofia-region, Burgas and Gabrovo. In Pernik and Pazardzhik the epidemic has already passed.

Because of the flu waves, preventive examinations, vaccines, hospital visits, and counseling for children and women are limited.

The peak of the epidemic will be reached this week, and then it will start a sharp decline, according to the health authorities.

At present, the average morbidity is about 190 per 200,000 people. Probably by the end of the week, more areas will report a flu epidemic.