Dangerously Dirty Air Has Been Reported in Sofia Today

Two of the city stations today are expected increase in the levels of fine particulate matter in the air. 

This is reported by Sofia Municipality. It is recommended to use public transport, while walking on large city boulevards. For heating if possible using electric appliances  or other ecological way.

Doctors' advice is for people with respiratory illnesses, as well as young children and the elderly, to avoid long stays outside.

Yesterday, due to serious exceedances of the fine particulate levels, it was released the so-called "green ticket" at a price of BGN 1. 

