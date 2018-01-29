Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C
It will be mostly sunny today, sometimes with increasing clouds.
There will be moderate northwestern wind. It will get warmer, with minimum temperatures of between minus 5 and zero degrees and maximum ones reaching 9°C to 14°C, Georgi Tsekov fromthe National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
