Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C

January 29, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today, sometimes with increasing clouds.

There will be moderate northwestern wind. It will get warmer, with minimum temperatures of between minus 5 and zero degrees and maximum ones reaching 9°C to 14°C, Georgi Tsekov fromthe National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

