Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Kabul Military Compound
World | January 29, 2018, Monday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
The Islamic State group claimed a pre-dawn attack on a military compound in Kabul on Monday that officials said has killed at least two soldiers and wounded 10 others, AFP reported.
"Islamic State fighters targeted the military academy in the city of Kabul in a suicide attack," IS said via its propaganda arm Amaq.
