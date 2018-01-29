Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Kabul Military Compound

World | January 29, 2018, Monday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Kabul Military Compound pixabay.com

The Islamic State group claimed a pre-dawn attack on a military compound in Kabul on Monday that officials said has killed at least two soldiers and wounded 10 others, AFP reported.

"Islamic State fighters targeted the military academy in the city of Kabul in a suicide attack," IS said via its propaganda arm Amaq.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IS, Islamic state, attack, Kabul
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria