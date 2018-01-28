‘Salt Pit’ Prehistoric Town in Bulgaria’s Provadiya Had Oldest Stone Fortress Walls in Europe, Archaeologist Says
Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | January 28, 2018, Sunday // 19:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Europe’s first stone fortress had especially wide and sturdy walls. Photo: TV grab from BNT via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Some 6,700 years ago the residents of the Solnitsata (“The Salt Pit”) prehistoric town in today’s Provadiya in Northeast Bulgaria built what were Europe’s first fortress walls made of stone in order to protect their riches accumulated from the large-scale production of salt extracted from a massive rock salt deposit.
Learn more HERE!
*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.
- » Antiquity, Medieval Artifacts Found by Accident Show Bulgaria’s Troyan Monastery May Be Much Older
- » Extinct Wild Cattle Aurochs Survived until 13th-14th Century in Bulgaria, Bones from Rusocastro Fortress Show
- » Byzantine Amphora with Inscription Discovered in Roman Fortress Trimammium in Northeast Bulgaria
- » Medieval Grave Excavated in Southern Bulgaria
- » Archaeologists Find Medieval Grave with Skeleton with Arrow in Chest in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv
- » Archaeologists May Have Discovered Ancient Thracian, Roman Town Scaptopara, Precursor of Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)