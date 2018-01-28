‘Salt Pit’ Prehistoric Town in Bulgaria’s Provadiya Had Oldest Stone Fortress Walls in Europe, Archaeologist Says

Bulgaria: ‘Salt Pit’ Prehistoric Town in Bulgaria’s Provadiya Had Oldest Stone Fortress Walls in Europe, Archaeologist Says Europe’s first stone fortress had especially wide and sturdy walls. Photo: TV grab from BNT via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

Some 6,700 years ago the residents of the Solnitsata (“The Salt Pit”) prehistoric town in today’s Provadiya in Northeast Bulgaria built what were Europe’s first fortress walls made of stone in order to protect their riches accumulated from the large-scale production of salt extracted from a massive rock salt deposit.

