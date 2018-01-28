Erdogan Says Turkey will Clean Entire Syrian Border of Terrorists

Turkey will clean its entire border with Syria of terrorists, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, in a sign that a nine-day-old Turkish offensive into northern Syria’s Afrin region could be extended further.

Speaking at a congress of his ruling AK Party in the northern province of Amasya, Erdogan said Turkey would make sure the Syrian refugees it hosts can return to their homes once the border is cleared of militants. /Reuters

