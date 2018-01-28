Public Transport in Sofia Today For Only BGN 1 During the Whole Day

Bulgaria: Public Transport in Sofia Today For Only BGN 1 During the Whole Day btv

On January 28, Sofia citizens will be traveling by public transport with a special "green ticket" for BGN 1, the Sofia Municipality announced. It is valid all day for all lines.

The reason is the dirty air in the city - today the levels of fine particles are high, shows the interactive map that measures air pollution in real time.

Today is the first day when the green ticket will be used in Sofia.

