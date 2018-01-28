Trump Condemns Kabul Bombing

Bulgaria: Trump Condemns Kabul Bombing pixabay.com

 President Trump condemned the deadly car bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, calling for all nations to crack down on the Taliban terrorist group behind the attack, The Hill writes. 

"I condemn the despicable car bombing attack in Kabul today that has left scores of innocent civilians dead and hundreds injured," the president said in a White House statement Saturday. "This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners. The Taliban’s cruelty will not prevail." 

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. It took place on a busy street lined with old government buildings after the suspected attacker passed a security checkpoint and tried to evade another. The attack killed at least 95 people and injured dozens more. 
"The United States is committed to a secure Afghanistan that is free from terrorists who would target Americans, our allies, and anyone who does not share their wicked ideology," Trump continued. "Now, all countries should take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them."

