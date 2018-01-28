Excellent Conditions For Mountain Tourism

Excellent conditions for hiking in the mountains. This was reported for FOCUS News Agency by Mountain Rescue Service . The weather in the mountains is calm, quiet, with temperatures higher than usual for the season.



All resorts work in their usual rhythm. Rescuers recommend that tourists only move on the winter markings. Over the past 24 hours there have been no incidents.



Information about the mountain setting can be found on MRS internet site .

The phones of the ASC are: 02/9632000 and 088 1470