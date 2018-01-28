Brazil: At Least 14 Dead in Fortaleza Nightclub Shooting

At least 14 people have been killed in a shooting at a crowded nightclub in Brazil.

The shooting in the northeastern city of Fortaleza injured at least another six people, authorities said.

Some are in a serious condition.

Authorities said the motive was not yet known, and were investigating whether it was related to a conflict between drug gangs.

Eyewitnesses told local television channel Globo TV that three cars full of armed men arrived at the Forro do Gago club at 12.30am and fired at the front of the building.

 The shooting lasted for 30 minutes, according to reports./ SKY NEWS
