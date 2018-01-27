The Holocaust Must Never be Forgotten

Bulgaria: The Holocaust Must Never be Forgotten

January 27th is the International Holocaust Memorial Day. On that day in 1945 the few survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp were released. This happens in the process of the victory of the Allied troops over Hitler and the entry of the Red Army into the camp. Auschwitz remains a symbol of the Nazi genocide. The date was announced in 2005 by the United Nations as the International Holocaust Memorial Day.

Six million Jewish people were murdered during the genocide in Europe in the years leading up to 1945, and the Jews are rightly remembered as the group that Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party most savagely persecuted during the Holocaust.

But the Nazis targeted many other groups: for their race, beliefs or what they did.

Historians estimate the total number of deaths to be 11 million, with the victims encompassing gay people, priests, gypsies, people with mental or physical disabilities, communists, trade unionists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, anarchists, Poles and other Slavic peoples, black people and resistance fighters. Half of the victims who weren’t Jewish were Polish./huffingtonpost.co.uk

