Kabul Bomb Attack Kills Three and Injures 79 in Afghan Capital

A suicide bombing has killed at least three people and injured 79 others in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, officials say, quoted by BBC.

It happened near the old interior ministry building, which is close to the offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council.

The Taliban have said they carried out the attack. There are reports an ambulance was used to hide the bomb.

A week ago, Taliban militants killed 22 people in a luxury Kabul hotel.

Witnesses say the area - home to foreign embassies and the city's police headquarters - was crowded with people when the bomb exploded. Plumes of smoke were seen from around the city.