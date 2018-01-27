Kabul Bomb Attack Kills Three and Injures 79 in Afghan Capital

World | January 27, 2018, Saturday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kabul Bomb Attack Kills Three and Injures 79 in Afghan Capital un.com

A suicide bombing has killed at least three people and injured 79 others in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, officials say, quoted by BBC.

It happened near the old interior ministry building, which is close to the offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council.

The Taliban have said they carried out the attack. There are reports an ambulance was used to hide the bomb.

A week ago, Taliban militants killed 22 people in a luxury Kabul hotel.

Witnesses say the area - home to foreign embassies and the city's police headquarters - was crowded with people when the bomb exploded. Plumes of smoke were seen from around the city.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: suicide bomb, capital, Kabul, Afghanistan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria