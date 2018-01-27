Donald Trump Storms in to Davos with UK 'at Front of the Line' for Trade Deal with US

With a swagger and a wave, Donald Trump thundered to Davos today — and pitched straight into a trade row with world leaders, London Evening Standard reports.



The US president was at his most combative and bombastic, arguing with reporters and bragging on Twitter that America was “WINNING” under his leadership.



Britain’s hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US were boosted when Mr Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin promised in the Swiss ski resort that the UK will be “at the front of the line”.



The pledge warmed the atmosphere ahead of the first sit-down meeting between Theresa May and the president since they fell out when he retweeted propaganda from the racist Britain First organisation.