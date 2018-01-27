Air Pollution in the Capital Again Above the Norm

The level of fine particulate matter in the air of Sofia is again above the norm.



For today, Sofia Municipality has announced a warning about the expected increase in the levels of fine particulate matter in the air. According to the station in ''Druzhba'' warning is for moderate pollution, in ''Pavlovo'' district - for secondary, in ''Hipodruma'' district - high, in zhk ''Nadezhda'' - on average.

To reduce pollution, the municipality calls residents and guests of Sofia to restrict the movement of their private cars and to use public transport. Particular attention is paid to owners of vehicles with an environmental class under EURO4, which limit their mobility. If citizens use their private car, the Municipality request is for drivers not to leave the engine on for longer than 3 minutes.



Households that are heated on wood and coal, if possible using electrical appliances for heating or other ecological heating. Sofia municipality provides additional buses on two of the lines to Vitosha. These are the busiest bus lines - 66 and 63. Exceptional inspections were carried out by the Sofia Inspectorate for Unregulated Waste Incineration and the Traffic Police at the Regional Police Directorate.

Doctors' advice is for people with respiratory illnesses, as well as young children and the elderly, to avoid a prolonged stay outside.