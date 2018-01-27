Air Pollution in the Capital Again Above the Norm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 27, 2018, Saturday // 08:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Air Pollution in the Capital Again Above the Norm pixabay.com

The level of fine particulate matter in the air of Sofia is again above the norm.

For today, Sofia Municipality has announced a warning about the expected increase in the levels of fine particulate matter in the air. According to the station in ''Druzhba'' warning is for moderate pollution, in ''Pavlovo'' district - for secondary, in ''Hipodruma'' district - high, in zhk ''Nadezhda'' - on average.

To reduce pollution, the municipality calls residents and guests of Sofia to restrict the movement of their private cars and to use public transport. Particular attention is paid to owners of vehicles with an environmental class under EURO4, which limit their mobility. If citizens use their private car, the Municipality request is for drivers not to leave the engine on for longer than 3 minutes.

Households that are heated on wood and coal, if possible using electrical appliances for heating or other ecological heating. Sofia municipality provides additional buses on two of the lines to Vitosha. These are the busiest bus lines - 66 and 63. Exceptional inspections were carried out by the Sofia Inspectorate for Unregulated Waste Incineration and the Traffic Police at the Regional Police Directorate.

Doctors' advice is for people with respiratory illnesses, as well as young children and the elderly, to avoid a prolonged stay outside.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, fine particulate matter, air pollution, capital, vehicles, public transport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria