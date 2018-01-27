BDZ Provides 4000 Additional Seats in the Trains Between Sofia and Pernik for the Surva Festival

January 27, 2018, Saturday
Animalistic masks and clanging bells are on display at the annual masquerade games staged in Pernik each January to banish evil spirits and clear the way for a prosperous year.

BDZ provides 4000 additional seats in the trains between Sofia and Pernik for the Surva Festival.

Pernik hosts the Sourva International Masquerade Festival, which started yesterday and will continue until Sunday.

The festival has been organized since 1966, and since 1985 it has been international.

Traditionally, about 6,000 people compete in it, gathering about 100 masquerade groups from all ethnographic regions of Bulgaria and guests from other countries.

