Hundreds of Tourists Arrive in Bulgaria’s Bansko for the Snowboard World Cup

Hundreds of tourists arrive in the winter capital of the Balkans - Bansko to watch the Snowboard World Cup live. Hotels in Bulgaria’s ski resort were booked almost three months before the race. Packages vary between 120 and 140 BGN per day, including bed and breakfast and dinner.

Last-minute reservations will not be accepted because the hotels are fully booked, representatives of the tourism industry say. From 26th of January until Sunday, 28th of January, the road to Banderishka Polyana (where the contest takes place) will be closed for passenger cars. Tourists who want to watch the live event can use the shuttle services that set off from the starting station of the ski lift every half hour.

Experts from all over the world took part in the preparation of the piste.

Bulgaria will be represented by several contestants. The 2016 World Cup winner Radoslav Yankov will participate in the parallel slaloms and Alexandra Zhekova, who came fifth at the Sochi Olympics and fourth of the latest World Cup, will take part in the snowboard cross./Bulgarian National Television