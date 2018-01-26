Foreign Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joined the #WeRemember Initiative
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, the Foreign Ministry headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva joined the #WeRemember initiative.
This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to show its sympathy as in the photo, which was published in its pages in the social networks, attended by more than 120 employees from all the directorates of the diplomatic office, the press office of the Ministry annoucned.
- » Here's How the Green Ticket in Sofia will Look Like
- » The Blue Zone in Varna will be Free of Charge For Electric Vehicles
- » Bulgaria's PM: If There is a Referendum, it Must be Written - "For" or "Against" Domestic Violence of Women and Children in Bulgaria
- » GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly
- » The Subway Remains the most Crucial Project for the Capital in 2018
- » A Мotion of no Confidence in Borisov 3 Cabinet Failed
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)