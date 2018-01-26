Foreign Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joined the #WeRemember Initiative

On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, the Foreign Ministry headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva joined the #WeRemember initiative.

This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to show its sympathy as in the photo, which was published in its pages in the social networks, attended by more than 120 employees from all the directorates of the diplomatic office, the press office of the Ministry annoucned.