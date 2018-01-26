First 9 months of 2017, Investments from Switzerland in Bulgaria Amounted to 128.3 million

For the first nine months of 2017, investments from Switzerland in Bulgaria amounted to 128.3 million. This was announced by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov during a meeting with the Bulgarian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Economy announced.

The event was attended by representatives of over 40 companies.

Minister Karanikolov pointed out that Switzerland is one of the leading investors in Bulgaria, and for the last 20 years direct foreign direct investment is close to 2 billion euros.

The Minister of Economy gave special thanks to the Swiss companies in our country for their support for the implementation of the pilot project "Swiss support for the introduction of the principles of dual learning in the Bulgarian educational system", also known as the DOMINO project. More than 55 students are training in Swiss companies under the project, "said Karanikolov.

The Economy Minister presented to the Bulgarian-Swiss Chamber the measures for improving the business environment, encouraging investments, conducting policies for the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the priorities of the economy during the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU.

For January-September 2017, exports to Switzerland amounted to EUR 100.5 million (0.5% share of total exports and 28th place in Bulgarian exports), while imports from Switzerland amounted to EUR 145.9 million (a growth of 0.8 %, 0.7% share of total imports, 25th place in imports).