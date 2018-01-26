Here's How the Green Ticket in Sofia will Look Like

Bulgaria: Here's How the Green Ticket in Sofia will Look Like CGM

Drivers of public vehicles will sell a "green ticket" on days when air pollution values ​​in the capital are higher.

The City Mobility Center (CGM) has already ordered and has preferential travel cards throughout the city network. This was announced by the press center of the CGM. 

The ticket has the price of BGN 1 and is valid for one day and for the whole public transport network.

The Green ticket  is an extraordinary measure aimed at stimulating people to leave their cars and use public transport on days with a high concentration of fine particulate matter. The decision was taken by the Sofia Municipal Council on 25 January this year.

CGM is ready to release additional cars on public transport lines in periods of severe air pollution.

 

