Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Met the Head of the Royal Dutch Shell International Oil and Gas Department

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and the head of the Royal Dutch Shell International Oil and Gas Department Andrew Brown discussed the development of gas projects on the territory of Bulgaria, аccording to BGNES.

Their meeting was held in Davos Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, the government's press service announced. Prime Minister Borisov briefed Andrew Brown on the development of the project to build a European gas distribution center "Balkan". He stressed the importance of the project, pointing out that it will contribute to the diversification of gas sources and routes in Bulgaria and Southeastern Europe.

Andrew Brown congratulated the Bulgarian Prime Minister for the initiative to build such a gas infrastructure and to develop the gas network in Bulgaria. Borisov pointed out that future mining from the Han Kubrat block in the Black Sea is one of the options for diversifying sources.

Andrew Brown has been expecting the company to begin drilling in the block by the end of this or early next year.

The company's search and exploration license was granted by the Council of Ministers in October 2015, and according to preliminary company studies, their expectations are to find oil fields but there is also data on natural gas. The conduct of search and research competitions in the deep Black Sea was among the first decisions of the government in the energy sphere.

Increasing local yield is one of the leading conditions for ensuring energy security and independence. Representative of Royal Dutch-Shell congratulated Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for the rotating assumption of the presidency of the Council of the European Union and wished him success on the priority themes.