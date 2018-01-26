A flu epidemic is announced tomorrow, January 27, on the territory of Sofia-city, the Health Ministry announced.

The Regional Regional Health Inspectorate of Sofia has issued a prescription to the Sofia-city Regional Education Authority to stop the school classes from January 29, Monday, until the end of the school week - 2 February.

The prevention and planning actions in the medical institutions, the counseling for children and women, the vaccinations and visits in the hospitals are restricted.

The educational activity is also suspended in several municipalities in the district of Haskovo.

The Regional School Inspectorate Haskovo has issued a prescription for the termination of the educational activities on the territory of the municipalities of Haskovo, Lyubimets, Simeonovgrad, Harmanli and Stambolovo from January 29 to January 31 inclusive.

In Yambol the classes are suspended until the next Wednesday inclusive, and in Gabrovo until Monday.

Yesterday, an epidemic was also reported in Sofia-District, previously in the districts of Burgas, Stara Zagora, Vidin, as well as in the municipalities of Dupnitsa and Bobov Dol, Tryavna, Dryanovo.

The flu epidemic in Pernik and Pazardzhik has already been canceled.