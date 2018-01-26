Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 1-6°C
January 26, 2018, Friday
It will be mostly sunny today. Before noon, there will be fog or inversion clouds in some parts of the lowlands.
It will be almost quiet. The maximum temperatures are expected at between 1°C and 6°C, for Sofia around 4°C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
