Sofia Municipal Council Adopted Measures to Tackle Air Pollution

Sofia municipal council on 25th of January adopted measures to tackle air pollution.

This happened amid forecasts for air pollution in Sofia for 25th and 26th of January. The highest levels of air pollution were reported in "Hippodruma" and "Pavlovo" residential areas. Therefore, the municipality urged drivers not to use their own cars, but to use the public transport.

This is one of more than 100 measures against high levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

Other measures include more frequent street washing, free-of-charge use of the buffer parking lots, turning the right-hand part of the 10 boulevards in Sofia into car parks.

In the event of alerts for hazardous levels of air pollution, parking in blue and green zones will be forbidden. The control of whether this measure is being implemented will be monitored by the traffic police and the drivers will be warned of the restriction with a temporary sign.





Source: The Bulgarian National Television