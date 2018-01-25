Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Congratulated His Macedonian Counterpart on His will for His Country's Euro-Atlantic Integration

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov congratulated Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on his will for his country's Euro-Atlantic integration and encouraged him to continue negotiations with Greece to resolve the issue with the name of the state, reported BGNES.

In the framework of the Annual Economic Forum meeting in Davos, the PM spoke in an informal setting with Estonia's Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, Lithuanian and Kosovo presidents Dalia Grybauskaite and Hashim Thaci, the government's press service said.

With former US Secretary of State John Kerry, Boyko Borissov discussed the situation in the Balkans and the desire of Bulgaria during its Presidency of the EU Council to focus the international community's attention on the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkan countries.

Borisov told journalists that the Western Balkans are already an extremely high topic, the interest of the countries is very high. He stressed that our region has a rare chance to form a model from which other countries can learn. The Prime Minister also commented on the vote of no confidence brought by BSP, which this parliament rejected this morning.

Borisov said he respected the right of the opposition to use the vote of mistrust but criticized the choice to do so right in the two days when a large number of Bulgarian ministers chaired the Council of Brussels which is part of our commitment as President of the EU Council . Prime Minister Borisov stressed that not only the Balkans but also our big neighbors are waiting to do much during our presidency.