Bulgaria: Rivers in France are Raising their Levels Source: Twitter

Rivers in France continued to flood outside their riverbeds on Wednesday despite less rainfall, the Associated Press reported.

The work of the rail was hampered in Paris after the Seine River rose and flooded streets. In the suburb of the French capital, the army intervened, while in the other the people were provided with boats.

The National Meteorological Agency reported that 23 departments remain in Orange's state of alarm, the second highest readiness. Yesterday, Parisian museums were forced to stop their work in part. The lower level of the Louvre Department of Islamic Art was closed due to the rise in the Seine River, which is expected to reach 6.20m on Saturday. New rains are expected today.

