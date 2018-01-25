The US Imposed Sanctions on the North Korean Business in China and Russia

The US has imposed a series of sanctions against North Korean financial and business networks in China and Russia in an attempt to cut revenues to fund missile and nuclear weapons development, the Associated Press reported.

The US Treasury Department has brought to its blacklist five North Korean shipping companies and six vessels. US Secretary of State Steven Munchin said on Wednesday that Washington systematically imposed sanctions against physical and legal persons who funded Kim Jong-un's administration and his weapons program and helped him bypass the sanctions.

Among the list added are 10 representatives in China and Russia of Korea's Nongbon General Corporation, which supports the DPRK's military-industrial complex and has already been sanctioned by the United States and the United Nations. American citizens have no right to have business relations with them. Washington also wants them to be expelled from the countries where they reside, BTA said.