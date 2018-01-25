The Egyptian President Remains the Only Candidate in the Upcoming Elections

Bulgaria: The Egyptian President Remains the Only Candidate in the Upcoming Elections Source: Twitter

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah as Sissi is the only candidate registered for the upcoming presidential election, DPA reported.

Yesterday, the influential Egyptian opposition, lawyer Khaled Ali, announced that he would withdraw his candidacy and not file documents. He accused the authorities of arresting members of his election headquarters, and members of the election commission - in bias against him.

These are signs that the electoral process is emptied of its democratic content, Ali told his applauding supporters at a press conference in Cairo. The lawyer was considered to be the only serious opponent who could hinder Abdel, the Associated Press noted, recalling that two other candidates have already withdrawn. Candidates' registration process ends on Monday.

