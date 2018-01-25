The Egyptian President Remains the Only Candidate in the Upcoming Elections
Egyptian President Abdel Fatah as Sissi is the only candidate registered for the upcoming presidential election, DPA reported.
Yesterday, the influential Egyptian opposition, lawyer Khaled Ali, announced that he would withdraw his candidacy and not file documents. He accused the authorities of arresting members of his election headquarters, and members of the election commission - in bias against him.
These are signs that the electoral process is emptied of its democratic content, Ali told his applauding supporters at a press conference in Cairo. The lawyer was considered to be the only serious opponent who could hinder Abdel, the Associated Press noted, recalling that two other candidates have already withdrawn. Candidates' registration process ends on Monday.
- » The Blue Zone in Varna will be Free of Charge For Electric Vehicles
- » Qatar Negotiates for the Purchase of Russian Missile Systems
- » The EC Urges Bulgaria to Implement Data Exchange Provisions
- » Bulgaria's PM: If There is a Referendum, it Must be Written - "For" or "Against" Domestic Violence of Women and Children in Bulgaria
- » China Says May to visit China From January 31
- » GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly