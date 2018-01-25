Virtual Mobile Operator will be Created by Five TV and Internet Providers

Five regional TV and Internet providers have joined together to create the first virtual mobile operator in Bulgaria and for this purpose are already negotiating with the three GSM operators in Bulgaria to use their mobile telecommunication network. The goal is to launch attractive and innovative consumer services by the end of the year, the managers of the companies behind the project announced on Thursday. Net 1, Neterra, SKAT, Telekabel and Telecom have created the "Mobile Alternative Communications" merger in which each shareholder holds an equal share. At a different stage of development are negotiations with the three mobile operators to use a kind of "rent" of this network. A contract will be concluded with the owner who has the best conditions for the new player in the market to build it up and offer its services to customers. As a possible innovative service, reunification representatives gave an example of how to manage over the Internet electrical appliances and heating or home care systems - The Internet of Things.

"The sharing economy is the intelligent, innovative way of doing business, saving resources, faster development for the benefit of consumers with less business costs," said Angel Vassilev, CEO of Telebank. In his words, the sharing of telecommunication infrastructure and networks is the future of this business. "We have been doing this for a long time, for example, even though we are operating in a competitive market, we provide connectivity and fiber optics to the three major mobile operators virtually everywhere they want," we believe from the state with the best fixed internet in the world, Bulgaria can become a leader in mobile communications as well, "he added." As a pioneer in telecommunications, we believe that in a country like Bulgaria there is no room for more than three overlapping mobile networks with national coverage, the launch of a virtual mobile operator brings benefits to all market participants, "said Neven Dilkov, manager of Neterra. Mobile operators will be able to use their network more efficiently, consumers will get new and flexible services, and the state - an opportunity for sustainable economic development, he said.

The Mobile Alternative Communications group has identified as a competitive advantage the proximity of each of the five shareholder companies to the end customer and the knowledge of its needs that will lead to individual and regional products. "Each of the five companies has earned the trust of their customers in the region they operate in. Adding a mobile service to our current packages will further enhance our competitiveness, and we currently provide services to individual customers in 15 regions across the country. in more than 250 settlements in Bulgaria, including nearly 50 cities and more than 200 villages where more than 30% of Bulgaria's population is concentrated, "said Petyo Georgiev, owner and manager of SKAT. The new project does not mean a merger of the five companies, each of which will continue to function as a separate legal entity. "We are partners who share the same interests, namely striving for faster market development and increasing customer satisfaction," added Milen Minev, Telecom's technical director.

According to Petar Rizov, manager of Net 1, over 1200 similar virtual operators are currently operating in the world, with Bulgaria one of the few in the world and Europe in which there are no such. In Germany, the number is 129, in the UK 76, the Netherlands 56, and Romania 2. There are such operators even in Middle Eastern countries like Afghanistan and Iran, he added. According to him, the creation of a suitable mobile environment, combined with the successful positioning of Bulgaria as a hub for start-up companies, could turn Bulgaria into a high-tech country where various innovative business ideas are being tested.