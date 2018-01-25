Trump is Ready to Testify on Charges of Collusion with Russia

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to be questioned by Special Prosecutor Robert Muller, investigating possible collusion between his election team and Russia for interference in the 2016 elections.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Trump said in a statement in The White House in front of media representatives.

"I would make it under oath," he added, quoted by Reuters. The US president reiterated that there was no consensus in his opinion. Trump has promised to cooperate with the investigation and his lawyers talk to Muller's team. The president, however, specified that he wants this to happen as soon as possible, but the date of the interview depends on his lawyers.

Earlier yesterday, Reuters reported that senior intelligence officers, including CIA headquarters Mike Pompeo, were questioned by Muller's team whether Trump had attempted to hinder justice. This indicates that investigating the alleged Russian interference in the election involves investigating the actions of the presidencies. The Kremlin denies the findings of US intelligence about Russian intervention in the US elections.