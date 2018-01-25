The Blue Zone in Varna will be Free of Charge For Electric Vehicles

The owners of electric cars will use the blue zone in Varna and will charge their cars from the power stations completely free of charge. This is recorded in the new Ordinance for organizing the movement of the territory of the municipality of Varna, which received the approval of the advisors of the Transport Communist Party to the Municipal Council.

The hourly paid parking area is scheduled to be introduced in May.

The price for 1 hour in the blue zone will be BGN 1. In Varna, drivers will have the opportunity to pay a half-hour stay. The tariffs for the Paid Parking Area will be reviewed at the meeting of the Finance and Budget PC of the Municipal Council in Varna.

For the servicing of the blue zone, Varna Municipality will buy 18 electric cars, 5 hybrid cars and three new "spiders".

The municipal councilors approved the draft budget for 2018 for transport activity amounting to BGN 8.2 million.

They also voted for bikes that are currently being run by district mayors under the management of OP Parks and Blue Zone. The counselors have expressed the view that bicycle parking will become much more usable and manage better.

At today's meeting, it was also reported that the ticket price to ''Rakitnika'' and ''Priboy'' had already been reduced. Passengers will pay BGN 1 instead of BGN 1.40.