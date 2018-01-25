Qatar Negotiates for the Purchase of Russian Missile Systems

Qatar has been negotiating with Russia to buy Russian C-400 missile systems, said the Qatari ambassador to Moscow, the news agencies said. "The answer to this is yes," Fahad bin Mohammed Al Atia said in an interview that Qatar intends to buy C-400 missile systems.

In his words, the agreement on military and technical cooperation signed between Russia and Qatar in October opens up the possibility of further bilateral defense co-operation. This cooperation includes "military equipment supplies, military training for officers and soldiers, equipment and co-operation at the level of special services," he said.

Atia added that Qatar and Russia would appoint military attaches to their embassies. Qatar is in a diplomatic row with some of its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for allegedly supporting terrorism - an indictment they deny. Since the crisis began in June last year, Russia has been stepping up its activity in the region and selling missile defense systems to other regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Doha and Moscow signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on air defense and military supplies in October, when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Qatar.