14-year-old Boy was Arrested for Beating and Robbery of 500 Lev
Crime | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 15:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
A 14-year-old boy beat up and robbed his neighbor in Momino Selo, police said in Plovdiv. The minor is arrested.
On Tuesday, the teen entered the home of a 77-year-old, he hit the adult a few times, then robbed him and fled.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.
