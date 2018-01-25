Bulgaria's PM: If There is a Referendum, it Must be Written - "For" or "Against" Domestic Violence of Women and Children in Bulgaria

There are some colleagues who are talking about a referendum (for the Istanbul Convention): if there is a referendum, it must be clearly written - "for" or "against" domestic violence of women and children in Bulgaria ", commented Prime Minister Boyko Borissov live at Facebook ".

"Because all the other texts they speak of - third sex, gay marriages, everything else simply does not appear in this convention. And it is not accidental today that Armenia, after Serbia, Albania, Turkey - all have accepted it ... where it is called, and the Armenian pop has accepted it, "he added.

"Nevertheless, I have always worked in dialogue with society, the church, the muftis, and I have asked my colleagues not to be in a hurry to accept the Convention and its entry into the (plenary) hall.



''I am the most religious person in the government'', the Prime Minster pointed out. 

