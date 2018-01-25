Traditional Foods, Gourmet Delicacies and Fusion Culinary will be Presented at FoodTech 2018 Exhibition in Plovdiv

Society | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 15:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Traditional Foods, Gourmet Delicacies and Fusion Culinary will be Presented at FoodTech 2018 Exhibition in Plovdiv Source: Facebook

Traditional foods, gourmet delicacies and fusion culinary will be presented by the participants in the FoodTech 2018 exhibition, which will take place from February 21 to 25 at the International Fair in Plovdiv. This was announced by the press center of the exhibition.

The main part of the expositions are Bulgarian producers and distributors from Greece, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Germany and other countries. According to the fair press center, the show is expected to be the cheese and other products from donkey milk.

New emphasis is the veal, "Premium" class, which will ripen in front of the customers' eyes in a designer display cabinet on the stand. During a BBQ show chef will bake various types of meat, and a presentation will reveal the peculiarities of the high quality beef of the Black Angus breed.

This year, more dairy producers will compete not only in the assortment, but also in the quality assurance. They come from the closed loop that uses the industry's leading names and allows strict farm-to-store control. Wide presence at FoodTech will have canned food, herbs and spices, bio and eco food.

The exhibition is located in the City of Wine and Delicatessen. It is organized in parallel with "Flavors from Italy", "Agra" and "BioAgra" - for agriculture, "Vinaria" - for viticulture and wine production, "Api Bulgaria" - for beekeeping, "Dibla - ideas and products for the interior is the new concept of "Horeka Plovdiv" for equipment for restaurants, pubs and hotels.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: foodtech, Plovidv, 2018
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria