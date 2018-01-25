Elton John is Preparing to End his Career

Elton John has announced he will start a three-year tour, which will be his last, Nova TV reported.

The 70-year-old musician said at a press conference in New York that he wanted to dedicate himself to his family after becoming the father of two children with his husband, David Fernish. After a long relationship, both married in 2014 and raised their sons, who were born of a surrogate mother.

Elton John's farewell tour will begin in September 2018 by the United States and will continue throughout the world by 2021.

