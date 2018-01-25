Elton John is Preparing to End his Career
Source: Twitter
Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Elton John has announced he will start a three-year tour, which will be his last, Nova TV reported.
The 70-year-old musician said at a press conference in New York that he wanted to dedicate himself to his family after becoming the father of two children with his husband, David Fernish. After a long relationship, both married in 2014 and raised their sons, who were born of a surrogate mother.
Elton John's farewell tour will begin in September 2018 by the United States and will continue throughout the world by 2021.
- » Nominations for the Oscar have been Announced
- » Bulgarian Film was Selected for "Berlinale" for the First Time in 29 Years
- » Extensive Guide for Upcoming Films in 2018 We are Excited About
- » Theodor Ushev Shows for the First Time in Sofia an Immersive Art Installation and a Mixed Reality
- » "The Shape of Water" Took the Award of American Film Critics
- » Modigliani Art Exhibit Found to be Full of fakes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)