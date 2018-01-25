Nokia's Director General Presented in Davos Cutting-edge Medical Prospects

Nokia General Director Rajeev Suri presented to the World Economic Forum in Davos a device in the form of a bracelet that his company develops and will be able to predict cancer several months before it's appearance, announced the CNS channel.

Suri shared his views on the future of medicine, including the use of portable scanners, 5G-link and telemedicine. "With the help of such a bracelet, we can prevent the disease, and we think biomarkers will be able to predict cancer a few months before it's occurring, and every month and every day are important to a cancer patient," he said.

Suri explained that the company is developing a special bracelet that can scan certain information such as cholesterol or sugar in the blood. He believes that this will help doctors have permanent access to patient status data. Nokia's chief executive, Rajeev Suri, believes that with the onset of a 5G-link, remote surgery will become possible, as there will practically be no delay in the exchange of information.