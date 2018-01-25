BGN 200 mln For Tourist Attractions Development
The Regional Development Ministry said it is providing BGN 200 million for the development of tourist attractions under the Regions in Growth 2014-2020 operational programme. The programme’s Managing Authority published draft guidelines for application yesterday and expects suggestions or comments by February 23. Eligible candidates are the Ministry of Culture, municipalities, religious institutions and their local units.
The projects should be integrated, aimed at conserving as well as promoting cultural and religious heritage of national and global importance.
BGN 100 million will be financed through low-interest rate lending after evaluation by financial intermediaries selected by Bulgaria’s Fund of Funds, and the remaining BGN 100 million through grants.
- » Oprah Says 'Not Interested' in 2020 U.S. Presidential Run
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Congratulated His Macedonian Counterpart on His will for His Country's Euro-Atlantic Integration
- » Large Scale Deal has Created the Largest Marijuana Company in the World
- » 5 Internet and TV Providers Join Efforts to Create the 1st Virtual Mobile Operator in Bulgaria
- » Vucic: Construction of Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Connection Begins in the Summer
- » Car Fell in a Ravine near Trakia Highway