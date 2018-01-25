BGN 200 mln For Tourist Attractions Development

The Regional Development Ministry said it is providing BGN 200 million for the development of tourist attractions under the Regions in Growth 2014-2020 operational programme. The programme’s Managing Authority published draft guidelines for application yesterday and expects suggestions or comments by February 23. Eligible candidates are the Ministry of Culture, municipalities, religious institutions and their local units.



The projects should be integrated, aimed at conserving as well as promoting cultural and religious heritage of national and global importance.



BGN 100 million will be financed through low-interest rate lending after evaluation by financial intermediaries selected by Bulgaria’s Fund of Funds, and the remaining BGN 100 million through grants.