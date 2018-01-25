5 Internet and TV Providers Join Efforts to Create the 1st Virtual Mobile Operator in Bulgaria

Five Internet and TV providers in Bulgaria join efforts to create the first virtual mobile operator in Bulgaria, it became clear at a press conference in the capital.

The Virtual Mobile Operator (MNVO) is a mobile service provider without having all the infrastructure of a traditional telecom. Bulgaria is among the few countries in Europe in which such a thing is still not created. In Germany, for example, there are over 120. Neighboring Balkan countries have also outgrew us - there are two in Romania, one in Macedonia and so on. Virtual operators also operate in almost all of Africa, Iran, Afghanistan.

"In Bulgaria, more than 300 providers offer Internet and TV, while telecoms are only three. Our country is at the forefront of the price / quality ratio of the Internet and it is paradoxical that the mobile competition is not bigger. There is room for new players, "said Petar Rizov, manager of Net 1.

For the existence of the virtual mobile operator in our country, it is necessary to use the radio networks of one of the telecoms. At the moment of the merger they are negotiating with the three operators, they have also discussed the idea in the Communications Regulation Commission and believe that it will take place in the very near future.