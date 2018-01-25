Grigor Dimitrov in an Emotional Statement: I Miss you!

Grigor Dimitrov expressed the sorrow of his deceased grandfather with a picture of the garden in the Haskovo village of Stoykovo. He was named after his grandfather, who died earlier in January. Dimitrov published in social networks a photo of his grandfather's garden, to which he wrote: "I Miss you".

The sad news was shared to Bulgaria's best tennis player after his last game in Melbourne. Grigor Senior died 10 days ago. His close ones, however, hid the sad news so far so as not to upset his play at the Australian Open.

Grigor's grandfather played a huge role in his career. Long time ago he sold a number of his properties to start his tennis career. Grigor has repeatedly said how grateful he is to him and how much he loves him.