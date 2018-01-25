Arsenal will Play in the League Cup Final after Victory over Chelsea

Sports | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 13:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Arsenal will Play in the League Cup Final after Victory over Chelsea Source: Twitter

Arsenal's team will fight for the trophy in the League Cup of England. In the semifinals, the Gunners won 2-1 against Chelsea and after the zero draw in the first match they qualified for the final of the race.

The Emirates's duel began with a nightmare for the hosts, who turned out to be behind in the score in the 7th minute. 

However, the hosts' response was not delayed and five minutes later the draw was restored after Antonio Rudiger's own goal. After the break, Granit Xhaka scored the winner for Arsenal in the 60th minute. The Swiss national proved to be the most compelling player in the penalty area of ​​the rival, and from a close distance scored for the final 2:1.

In the final, Arsene Wenger's players will face Manchester City.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Arsenal, Chelsea, final, league Cup
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria