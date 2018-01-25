"Dangerously dirty" is the Air in Sofia Today and on Friday

Bulgaria: "Dangerously dirty" is the Air in Sofia Today and on Friday Source: Pixabay

"Dangerously dirty" will be the air in almost all of Sofia today and on Friday, Nova TV reported.

In Pavlovo the air will be 2 to 3 times dirtier than the norm, and in the "Hipodrum" - 4 times more. High levels of pollution will also occur in Nadezhda.

