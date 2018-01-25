"Dangerously dirty" is the Air in Sofia Today and on Friday
"Dangerously dirty" will be the air in almost all of Sofia today and on Friday, Nova TV reported.
In Pavlovo the air will be 2 to 3 times dirtier than the norm, and in the "Hipodrum" - 4 times more. High levels of pollution will also occur in Nadezhda.
