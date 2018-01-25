Car Fell in a Ravine near Trakia Highway
According to initial data, the driver is probably asleep behind the wheel. Besides the child, a man and a woman were injured.
Three people, including a child, suffered a car crash on Trakia highway around 10 am this morning. The incident was 5 kilometers from the entrance of Sofia.
The movement in the area is not obstructed.
