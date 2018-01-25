Car Fell in a Ravine near Trakia Highway

Business | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 13:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Car Fell in a Ravine near Trakia Highway Source: Pixabay

Three people, including a child, suffered a car crash on Trakia highway around 10 am this morning. The incident was 5 kilometers from the entrance of Sofia.

According to initial data, the driver is probably asleep behind the wheel. Besides the child, a man and a woman were injured.
The movement in the area is not obstructed.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia, highway, car crash, ravine
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria