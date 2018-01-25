Foreign Ministry Warns Bulgarian Tourists of Avalanche Danger at Ski Resorts in Austria

Bulgaria: Foreign Ministry Warns Bulgarian Tourists of Avalanche Danger at Ski Resorts in Austria Source: Pixabay

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns Bulgarian citizens who are currently in ski resorts in Austria that because of the heavy snowfall mixed with rain and the strong winds in recent days, the warning of high avalanche danger in the country remains in force. Up-to-date information can be obtained on the website of the Austrian Aviation Alert Special Alert - www.lawinen.at.

