China Says May to visit China From January 31
pixabay.com
China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May would visit China from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 Reuters reported.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying confirmed the visit during a regular news briefing in Beijing.
China is one of the countries withwhich Britain hopes to sign a free trade pact once it leaves the European Union, and London and Beijing have been keen to show that Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc will not affect ties.
