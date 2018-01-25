GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly archive

GERB postpones the ratification process of the Istanbul Convention to parliament, party leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov announced. In his words, the aim is to hold debates on the subject.

Thus, the news of the postponement of the vote was confirmed after the announcement earlier this morning on bTV broadcast by Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, who said that this is the opinion of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

According to Tsvetanov, society is seriously misled about anything related to the convention.

"We will do our best in these weeks to have a further debate with the academic community, NGOs and experts so we can really explain everything that is related to the objectives of the Istanbul Convention and the opportunities it gives," he explained.

''It is good to have a broader debate on the Istanbul Convention, to hear all the points of view - not only the non-governmental sector, but also the victims of violence'', Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said before the media in the National Assembly.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsvetan Tsvetanov, GERB, Krasimir Karakachanov, debate, posponed, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Istanbul Convention
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria