GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly

GERB postpones the ratification process of the Istanbul Convention to parliament, party leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov announced. In his words, the aim is to hold debates on the subject.

Thus, the news of the postponement of the vote was confirmed after the announcement earlier this morning on bTV broadcast by Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, who said that this is the opinion of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

According to Tsvetanov, society is seriously misled about anything related to the convention.

"We will do our best in these weeks to have a further debate with the academic community, NGOs and experts so we can really explain everything that is related to the objectives of the Istanbul Convention and the opportunities it gives," he explained.

''It is good to have a broader debate on the Istanbul Convention, to hear all the points of view - not only the non-governmental sector, but also the victims of violence'', Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said before the media in the National Assembly.