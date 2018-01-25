Passengers at Sofia Airport Increased by 30% in 2017

The past year was a record in the history of the metropolitan airport. The serviced passengers in the period are almost six million and a half (6 490 096), an increase of 30.3% annually, reported from Sofia Airport.

What is remarkable is the fact that a record increase for passengers is recorded every month of the past year. Terminal 1 had 36% of all passengers and Terminal 2 - 64%.

Traditionally, the strongest months in terms of number of serviced passengers are July, August and September, with over 600,000 travelers in each one.

The 10 most preferred destinations in the past year are: London, Milan, Varna, Rome, Amsterdam, Brussels, Madrid, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Munich

An increase of 11.3% is also seen in the number of aircrafts in 2017. A total of 57,670 aircraft have landed and landed in the past year.

The processed freight and mail items are similar to those of the previous year and amounted to 21 thousand tons on an annual basis.