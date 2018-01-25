Passengers at Sofia Airport Increased by 30% in 2017

Business » TOURISM | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Passengers at Sofia Airport Increased by 30% in 2017 pixabay.com

The past year was a record in the history of the metropolitan airport. The serviced passengers in the period are almost six million and a half (6 490 096), an increase of 30.3% annually, reported from Sofia Airport.

What is remarkable is the fact that a record increase for passengers is recorded every month of the past year. Terminal 1 had 36% of all passengers and Terminal 2 - 64%.

Traditionally, the strongest months in terms of number of serviced passengers are July, August and September, with over 600,000 travelers in each one.

The 10 most preferred destinations in the past year are: London, Milan, Varna, Rome, Amsterdam, Brussels, Madrid, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Munich

An increase of 11.3% is also seen in the number of aircrafts in 2017. A total of 57,670 aircraft have landed and landed in the past year.

The processed freight and mail items are similar to those of the previous year and amounted to 21 thousand tons on an annual basis.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: increase, Sofia Airport, passengers, tourists, tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria