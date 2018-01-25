Train Derails near Milan, There are Casualties

Train Derails near Milan, There are Casualties

Two people have died and ten are seriously injured after a train derailed near Milan, Reuters reported, referring to local television channels.

A representative of the company's train operator has confirmed to Reuters the incident without giving further details about the case.

The causes of the incident are still unclear.

