The Subway Remains the most Crucial Project for the Capital in 2018

At the first meeting for 2018, the Sofia City Council is expected to approve over BGN 1.5 billion, which the local government will have. The subway remains the most crucial project this year. Over 100 million leva are provided for repairs. For the first year in the budget there are funds for washing the sidewalks, as until now the municipality was fighting the dirty air only by cleaning the roadways.

At today's meeting the municipal councilors will also look at the measures to combat air pollution as well as the changes in the contract between Sofia Municipality and Sofia Water.