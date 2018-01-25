The Subway Remains the most Crucial Project for the Capital in 2018

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 10:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Subway Remains the most Crucial Project for the Capital in 2018 archive

At the first meeting for 2018, the Sofia City Council is expected to approve over BGN 1.5 billion, which the local government will have. The subway remains the most crucial project this year. Over 100 million leva are provided for repairs. For the first year in the budget there are funds for washing the sidewalks, as until now the municipality was fighting the dirty air only by cleaning the roadways.

At today's meeting the municipal councilors will also look at the measures to combat air pollution as well as the changes in the contract between Sofia Municipality and Sofia Water.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: subway, sofia, budget
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria