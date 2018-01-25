The Subway Remains the most Crucial Project for the Capital in 2018
At the first meeting for 2018, the Sofia City Council is expected to approve over BGN 1.5 billion, which the local government will have. The subway remains the most crucial project this year. Over 100 million leva are provided for repairs. For the first year in the budget there are funds for washing the sidewalks, as until now the municipality was fighting the dirty air only by cleaning the roadways.
At today's meeting the municipal councilors will also look at the measures to combat air pollution as well as the changes in the contract between Sofia Municipality and Sofia Water.
- » The Blue Zone in Varna will be Free of Charge For Electric Vehicles
- » Bulgaria's PM: If There is a Referendum, it Must be Written - "For" or "Against" Domestic Violence of Women and Children in Bulgaria
- » GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly
- » A Мotion of no Confidence in Borisov 3 Cabinet Failed
- » Public Transport Buses During the Night in Sofia from the Spring
- » Bulgarian Socialist Party Wants a Referendum on the Istanbul Convention